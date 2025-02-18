Three arrested following caravan theft in Skirlington

By Louise French
Published 18th Feb 2025, 15:07 BST
Three men have been arrested after a caravan was stolen in SkirlingtonThree men have been arrested after a caravan was stolen in Skirlington
Three men have been arrested after a caravan was stolen in Skirlington
Three men are in police custody after officers were called to reports that a caravan had been stolen near Bridlington on Monday (February 17).

It is reported that at around 7.50pm a caravan had been stolen from a leisure park in Skirlington.

Officers were deployed and spotted the suspected stolen caravan being driven at speed towards Beverley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vehicle was stopped on Dog Kennel Lane and a 36-year-old man was detained and arrested on suspicion of theft of conveyance and driving whilst disqualified.

As a result of lines of enquiries, officers identified another vehicle believed to be involved driving in the North Cave area.

Officers from Humberside Police’s Roads Policing Unit were deployed and stopped the vehicle where a further two men, aged 21 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The 33-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs.

All three remain in custody whilst enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has information or who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist police with their enquiries is asked to the non-emergency 101 number quoting log 423 of 17 February.

Alternatively, to report information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:BridlingtonHumberside Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice