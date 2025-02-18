Three arrested following caravan theft in Skirlington

Three men have been arrested after a caravan was stolen in Skirlington

Three men are in police custody after officers were called to reports that a caravan had been stolen near Bridlington on Monday (February 17).

It is reported that at around 7.50pm a caravan had been stolen from a leisure park in Skirlington.

Officers were deployed and spotted the suspected stolen caravan being driven at speed towards Beverley.

The vehicle was stopped on Dog Kennel Lane and a 36-year-old man was detained and arrested on suspicion of theft of conveyance and driving whilst disqualified.

As a result of lines of enquiries, officers identified another vehicle believed to be involved driving in the North Cave area.

Officers from Humberside Police’s Roads Policing Unit were deployed and stopped the vehicle where a further two men, aged 21 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The 33-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs.

All three remain in custody whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone who has information or who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist police with their enquiries is asked to the non-emergency 101 number quoting log 423 of 17 February.

Alternatively, to report information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.