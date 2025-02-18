Three arrested following caravan theft in Skirlington
It is reported that at around 7.50pm a caravan had been stolen from a leisure park in Skirlington.
Officers were deployed and spotted the suspected stolen caravan being driven at speed towards Beverley.
The vehicle was stopped on Dog Kennel Lane and a 36-year-old man was detained and arrested on suspicion of theft of conveyance and driving whilst disqualified.
As a result of lines of enquiries, officers identified another vehicle believed to be involved driving in the North Cave area.
Officers from Humberside Police’s Roads Policing Unit were deployed and stopped the vehicle where a further two men, aged 21 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
The 33-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs.
All three remain in custody whilst enquiries continue.
Anyone who has information or who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist police with their enquiries is asked to the non-emergency 101 number quoting log 423 of 17 February.
Alternatively, to report information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.