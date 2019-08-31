Three attractions in hunt for Family Favourites Awards

Flamingo Land Resort, Eden Camp and SEA LIFE Scarborough are in the running to be crowned the most family-friendly days out in Yorkshire.

Voting has opened for the 2019 Family Favourites Awards, with attractions vying for votes across eight categories.

Lisa O’Keeffe, senior brand and content manager for dayoutwiththekids.co.uk which runs the awards, said: “The awards give us a fantastic chance to let our families have their say and tell us which days out they truly love.”

Visit https://awards.dayoutwiththekids.co.uk/vote-2019/ before Monday, September 30 to vote for your favourite attraction.