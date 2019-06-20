Three causes benefit from plant sale

A group of gardening enthusiasts have presented cheques to local good causes from proceeds of their plant sale held at Burniston and Cloughton.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are delighted to help support Newby and Scalby library which provides a wonderful amenity for the area.

The Stepney Hill Garden Project was presented with a cheque.

“Also we gave a sum to Mr Dave Rymer who, along with others retired from the Yorkshire Regiment, is fundraising for a seat in Dean Road Cemetery.

“Funding was also given to the Stepney Hill Garden Project where military veterans from First Light Trust enjoy a growing experience from seed to plate.”