Three causes benefit from plant sale

Representatives from Scalby and Newby Library are presented with a cheque.
A group of gardening enthusiasts have presented cheques to local good causes from proceeds of their plant sale held at Burniston and Cloughton.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are delighted to help support Newby and Scalby library which provides a wonderful amenity for the area.

The Stepney Hill Garden Project was presented with a cheque.

“Also we gave a sum to Mr Dave Rymer who, along with others retired from the Yorkshire Regiment, is fundraising for a seat in Dean Road Cemetery.

“Funding was also given to the Stepney Hill Garden Project where military veterans from First Light Trust enjoy a growing experience from seed to plate.”

Dave Rymer, who along with others retired from the Yorkshire Regiment is fundraising for a seat in Dean Road Cemetery, receives a funding boost.

