Three new Scarborough RNLI volunteers pass assessments in time for Christmas

Olivia Slater, Connor McPherson and Jess Marton at Scarborough Lifeboat Station - Image: RNLI/Nick Gough

Connor McPherson, Jess Marton, and Olivia Slater have all passed their shore crew assessment in time for Christmas after joining the station in summer 2024.

Roger Buxton, Scarborough RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “Jess, Connor, and Olivia have worked hard in their training for some time now and all the hard work has paid off.

“The station has gained three new competent crew and they will be an asset to the station and the area we serve.

“The professionalism and teamwork displayed by the rest of the lifeboat crew was vital in achieving success in their assessments.”

Olivia Slater - Image: RNLI/Nick Gough

Jess and Olivia will now begin their training on the inshore (ILB) and all-weather lifeboat (ALB).

Connor is going to start training as a tractor driver - which his grandfather Francis Appleby did for many years at Scarborough Lifeboat Station.

Francis joined the crew as a shore helper in 1978, he then became ALB crew on Lifeboat Amelia and finished off as a head launch and tractor driver in 2011.

Francis still attends the station and even plays the organ on Remembrance Sunday.

Connor McPherson - Image: RNLI/Nick Gough

Jess also has a family connection on station, with her father Lee, a long serving crew member of Scarborough RNLI and currently the station's Coxswain.

Her brother Jacob also joined the crew at Scarborough before leaving for a career in the armed forces.

These three new competent crew will join thousands of crew members across the RNLI preparing for a callout this Christmas period.

Connor McPherson said: “I only joined the crew a short while ago and hopefully will follow my grandad's footsteps. In a short space of time, the RNLI crew have made me feel part of their family and already I've learned a lot about the shore crew role within the RNLI.

Jess Marton - Image: RNLI/Nick Gough

“But as volunteer lifeboat crew, we couldn’t launch without kind donations from the public which fund the kit, training and equipment we need to save others and get home safely to our own families.”

On average, RNLI lifeboats launch more than 100 times during the Christmas period* every year. Whatever weather winter throws at them, RNLI crews are ready to battle the elements to save lives at sea.

These rescues, and others all year round, are only made possible by the RNLI’s generous supporters, helping to fund the essential kit, training and equipment needed to keep crews prepared and protected.

Christmas is a time for family and friends, but the RNLI’s volunteer crews are ready to leave their own celebrations this festive season and answer the call for help.

On Christmas day in 2018, Scarborough volunteer crew were paged out to a person cut off by the tide at Scalby Ness.

The pagers sounded just as most of them were about to start their Christmas dinner with their families.

When arriving back and getting the boat back ready for service again, the crew managed to spend the rest of the day with their families.

On Christmas Eve 2019, the lifeboat was called out twice.

To make a donation to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal, and enable the charity to continue its lifesaving work, visit: RNLI.org/WinterAppeal