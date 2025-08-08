Three people wanted following vehicle interference at Whitby Bus Station

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to following the incident

North Yorkshire police has issued three CCTV images of people they would like to speak to, following an incident of vehicle interference at Whitby Bus Station.

The incident happened at 6.40pm on Wednesday July 9 at Whitby Bus Station.

It involved three people gaining access to a stationary bus and interfering with the operating systems within the bus.

Anyone who recognises the people pictured on the CCTV images is asked to contact police, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Joshua Barnes.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference number 12250126059 when passing on information.