Time to tackle dog theft that is devastating families, says North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

Commenting on the news that pet abduction is to be made a criminal offence in England, Philip Allott said: “Making the theft of pets a specific criminal offence is the right move, and I hope the government brings forward the legislation to make it happen as soon as possible.

“There has been an increase in the abduction of dogs and other animals during the pandemic and tackling this has been a priority for me since my election.

“Since becoming the Commissioner, I have arranged for North Yorkshire Police to have an experienced senior officer leading the work to combat dog thieves and protect pets, and Inspector Neil Drummond is the first dogs theft officer to be appointed in the UK.

North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott welcomes the commitment to making theft of pets a criminal offence.