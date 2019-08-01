Timetable for today's Yorkshire Day Celebrations in Whitby

Whitby, the jewel of the Yorkshire Coast, famous for its Abbey, 199 Steps, Captain Cook, delicious seafood, Dracula and Whitby Jet will be hosting the Annual Yorkshire Day Celebrations today.

The Yorkshire Day Civic Procession has taken place every year since 1985. This year, Whitby Town Council is greatly privileged to be chosen by the Yorkshire Society to host this prestigious celebration of our beautiful Town. Mayors from the three Ridings of Yorkshire will be processing through the town to celebrate the wonders of everything Yorkshire.

The procession is a most colourful spectacle with Lord Mayors, Mayors, Chairmen of Councils and Town Mayors all in their ceremonial robes, Mace Bearers, local and national dignitaries and members of the Yorkshire Society taking part.

It is hoped that local people will line the route of the procession, enthusiastically waving Yorkshire flags to celebrate Yorkshire Day.

Yorkshire Day 2019 Itinerary

11.00am - DOCK END - Yorkshire Day celebrations begin with the town crier reading the Yorkshire Declaration

12.15-12.30pm - THE FLEECE, CHURCH STREET - DOCK END - Mayors Procession

13.00-16.00pm - WHITBY ABBEY - ‘Give It Some Welly’ for Yorkshire Cancer Research

19.00-22.30pm - YORKSHIRE DAY MARQUEE - DOCK END - Live music with free entry and a licensed bar

22.30pm - PORT SIDE - Laser light show from the HMS Bark Endeavour

*All timings are approximate and subject to change

Also during the day there will be:

Jelly Roll Jazz Band will be part of 12.15pm procession. Then they’ll be performing at:

- 13.30pm - WHITBY ABBEY ENTRANCE COURTYARD

- 14.30pm - MARKET PLACE

- 15.30pm - DOCK END

Whitby Seaside Community Marching Band will be part of 12.15pm procession. They will also be marching later, see them on BAXTERGATE and at THE MARKET PLACE

Free Face Painting throughout the day at BANDSTAND / DOCK END

Npower at MARKET PLACE

Live music all day at the BANDSTAND & evening in YORKSHIRE DAY MARQUEE

Including performances by:

• Yorkshire Harpist - Fiona Katie Roberts,

• Ryedale’s own - David Swann

• East Yorkshire Singer - Guitarist Carrie Martin.

• Singer & Songwriter - Richard Grainger

• Multi-instrumentalist - Chris Parkinson

• Yorkshire Delta - Bluesman Roger Sutcliffe.

Local singers Alan Rose & Lynda Hardcastle, Beth Burrows, Men Of Staithes, Paul Lucas & Alan Young, Pen & Stu, Graham Brotton, Campbell Taylor, Chris Milner & local favourites Friends Of The Family.