Tools and electrical equipment stolen from driveway in Norton, Malton
It happened at around 5pm on Sunday August 11 when a man stole tools and electrical items from the driveway of a house on Cornlands.
The suspect was driving a white Mercedes flat-bed lorry.
Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured in the image to contact them as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] or alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for PC Mark Burrows.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote NYP reference 12240145430 when passing on information.
