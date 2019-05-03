Tour de Yorkshire: Huge artwork at Scarborough Castle to be seen by millions

This is the huge artwork designed by Scarborough-area schoolchildren that will be seen by millions watching TV coverage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The 13 metres by 13 metres piece of land art has been on a mini tour of the area, and will be installed in the grounds of Scarborough Castle this afternoon (Friday), ready for the race's return to Scarborough on Saturday.

Picture by Richard Ponter

It will stand above the finish line, which has been moved to beneath the castle headland, near Hairy Bob's Cave, as happened in 2017.

Scarborough race finish is moved over weather concerns - see HERE.

The Big Picture land art, designed and created to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire in the Borough of Scarborough, is made up of one big design and eight smaller designs, all printed on canvass and joined together to form one enormous land art, which equals the size of two double decker buses.

The designs were produced by schoolchildren who entered artwork into a cycling and bike race themed competition to celebrate the local community’s enthusiasm for cycling and the Tour de Yorkshire.

Picture by Richard Ponter

The final stop on its two-day tour of the borough was Scarborough's South Bay beach, from where it will go to the castle.

It will be easily seen by millions around the world on the TV helicopter coverage as Stage 3 of the Tour heads from Bridlington to Scarborough on Saturday.

Beneath the castle headland Stage Two of the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race will finish at 12.44pm, followed a few hours later by the finale of Stage Three of the Tour de Yorkshire at 5.52pm.

The Big Picture project is managed and produced by Animated Objects Theatre Company for Scarborough Borough Council, which has funded the initiative as part of its Tour de Yorkshire themed community engagement programme.

Animated Objects Theatre Company received more than 600 entries into the competition by children aged 7 to 11 from 25 schools across the Borough of Scarborough.

The largest design, which forms the centre piece of the land art, was designed by overall competition winner Libby Graham, age 9, representing Wykeham Church of England Primary School.