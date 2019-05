The winner will be crowned at the end of the race in Scarborough, with Holland's Lorena Wiebes leading after day one, which took the riders from Barnsley to Bedale. See a video of the start of the race here.

Tour de Yorkshire 2019 The women's race leaves Bridlington from outside the Spa.

