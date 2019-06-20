Town branches out with apple diversification

While Kirkbymoorside is known for its award-winning brass band, it has now become a leading exponent of apple growing and producing.

The reason, says Chris Simmons, leader of the Kirkbymoorside apple growing project, is that apple growing in the area has become a key farm diversification enterprise because of the local climate and ideal weather and soil conditions.

The apple trees are not only providing a big new venture for gardeners and farmers – the money made from the sales of apple juice to the public is benefitting a number of local organisations.

Profit from the sales has seen the Kirkbymoorside Band get £500, with further cash handouts to the town’s junior cricket teams, history society, In Bloom group which provides floral displays in the town centre and approaches on the A170, and a new town blog.

Chris said: “The popularity of apple growing is now so big locally that we have had to limit the amount we can cope with to six tons.”

Kirkbymoorside’s new found community cash raising enterprise is now been extended with help being given to neighbouring Ryedale towns and villages wanting to set up similar ventures.