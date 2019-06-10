Town Centre Strategy: public to receive an update on plans to regenerate Scarborough high street

Scarborough Council is to host a public information event later this month to update the community on its Town Centre Strategy.

The event will take place at Scarborough Library on Vernon Road between 6pm and 7.30pm on Monday June 24.

A presentation about the new strategy for Scarborough will be given, including information on how to get involved in the delivery of the strategy, including how to apply to be on the newly-created independent Town Centre Strategy Team.

A Scarborough Council spokesman said: “The event is open to representatives of town centre businesses as well as other Scarborough businesses, the voluntary sector and the general public who are interested in supporting the new strategy and being involved in the shaping of Scarborough town centre in the coming years.”

The borough council wants to bring the high street into the 21st Century with ideas including creating a “smart” town with wifi and 4G coverage, making use of empty units for pop-up shops, becoming a true university town and staging year-round events to bring people back into Scarborough.

There are also plans to look at improving the nighttime economy and trying to maximise the Scarborough “brand”.

For more information about the launch contact project support officer Kerry Levitt by emailing kerry.levitt@scarborough.gov.uk or calling 01723 232325.

