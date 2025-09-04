Tractor Road Run from Roxby, near Whitby, to celebrate 10th anniversary
The charity event will take place on Sunday September 28, starting at 9am from The Fox, Roxby.
Over the past decade, the community has come together and raised £36,901 for Macmillan – organisers hope this year’s event will be the biggest and best yet.
The event will feature a convoy of vintage and modern tractors travelling a scenic route.
It starts and ends at The Fox.
In addition to the road run, a raffle and an auction of promises will take place to raise even more funds for this important cause.
Entry to the tractor run is £20 – contact Carl Wilson 07931 537336.
Macmillan Cancer Support provides essential physical, emotional, and financial support to people living with cancer.
Funds raised will directly help them continue their vital work in our area.
