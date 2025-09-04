Tractor Road Run from Roxby, near Whitby, to celebrate 10th anniversary

A Tractor Road Run in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support marks a special milestone this year – it’s 10th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity event will take place on Sunday September 28, starting at 9am from The Fox, Roxby.

Over the past decade, the community has come together and raised £36,901 for Macmillan – organisers hope this year’s event will be the biggest and best yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will feature a convoy of vintage and modern tractors travelling a scenic route.

Fun on a previous tractor run. photo: Richard Saltmarsh

It starts and ends at The Fox.

In addition to the road run, a raffle and an auction of promises will take place to raise even more funds for this important cause.

Entry to the tractor run is £20 – contact Carl Wilson 07931 537336.

Macmillan Cancer Support provides essential physical, emotional, and financial support to people living with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funds raised will directly help them continue their vital work in our area.

- We have a new way for people to submit their articles to us via an online portal which sends them directly into our system.

Visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen for the link for Your World.