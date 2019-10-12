Trial date is set for former Filey mayor David Hudghton, who denies child sex offences

A trial date has been set for David Hudghton, a former Mayor of Filey.

Mr Hudghton, 78, has denied 13 alleged sexual offences against two young girls.

On Friday a date was set for his trial, which will be at Doncaster Crown Court, starting on Wednesday December 11. It is expected to last around five days.

Mr Hudghton, of Wharfedale, Filey, previously pleaded not guilty at York Crown Court to eight charges of sexually assaulting a child under 13 years of age, and five charges of causing or inciting a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between October 2, 2017, and December 25 last year.