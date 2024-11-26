Trial restriction on overnight motorhome parking comes into force in Scarborough and Whitby

Royal Albert Drive on Scarborough’s North Bay is among the locations where a trial restriction on overnight motorhome parking is in force.

An 18-month trial restriction on overnight motorhome parking has been launched at three locations on North Yorkshire’s picturesque coast.

The move comes in response to significant numbers of motorhomes congregating in tourist hotspots, affecting their appearance and provoking fears around public safety.

Starting this week, North Yorkshire Council has imposed an 18-month restriction at three locations between 11pm to 7am.

They have been introduced on the A174 Sandsend to Raithwaite, three miles north of Whitby, and on Royal Albert Drive on Scarborough’s North Bay.

Both locations have on-street pay and display parking in operation during the daytime from March to October.

The third location is Osgodby Hill and Filey Road in Cayton Bay, three miles south of Scarborough. Parking is unrestricted and free, with the road providing access to a privately run car park and the beach.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “We welcome motorhomes to North Yorkshire’s coast. However, we do need to take action to manage this due to the sheer volume of motorhomes now congregating in hotspot locations.

“The restrictions that are now in force are in response to an unprecedented level of complaints to the council and police. They also follow concerns for safety raised by the fire service.

“However, I would like to emphasise that this is a trial, and we are seeking views from local people as well as visitors to help inform a decision on whether to make the restrictions permanent.

“We will also consider whether the restrictions need to be extended to other locations where concerns have also been raised.”

In 2012, a temporary restriction on overnight parking was introduced on several streets along the seafront, including those included in the trial.

Whilst the temporary restrictions were made permanent in 2015 on streets with nearby properties, restrictions were removed on those away from houses following feedback during the previous consultation.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service advises that caravans should be parked six metres apart to prevent the spread of fire. On authorised caravan and motorhome sites, pitches are spaced out according to fire regulations.

The service has received complaints and attended incidents of fires at the locations where a trial restriction is being enforced. The risk of injury is also higher on a night when the owners are likely to be sleeping.

It is acknowledged that the temporary measure could lead to motorhome owners parking on other unrestricted streets. Therefore, if the restrictions are made permanent, other locations will be considered.

The public can share their comments during the first six months of the trial until May 26 next year.

For more information and to share your comments, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/consultations-and-engagement/current-consultations/changes-motorhome-parking-experimental-traffic-regulation-order-consultation