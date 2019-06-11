Tributes paid as police name two who died in motorbike collision near Chop Gate in North York Moors

Police have named two motorcyclists who died in a collision near Chop Gate on the B1257 on Sunday June 9.

They are Paul Dee, aged 63, from Redcar, and Graham Bowen, aged 56, from Stockton on Tees.

Graham Bowen

Motorcyclists die in collision

Paul's family have provided the following tribute to him:

“Our family are heartbroken at the tragic and untimely loss of a loving husband, father, stepfather, father-in-law, grandad and brother.

“Paul was a dedicated police officer for 30 years and an ambulance driver for four years after retiring from the police.

“He was even more dedicated to his family and large circle of friends. We all love and miss him every minute. Taken too soon and sadly missed.”

Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, Richard Lewis, said: “Paul was a much respected and loved officer and was proud of being a police officer for three decades. He worked in a number of roles for Cleveland Police including firearms, traffic and was also the sergeant responsible for the motorbike section.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with Paul’s family and I am visiting them to offer my condolences in person. We have also offered additional support to any of our colleagues that are impacted by the loss of Paul.”

The collision happened on the B1257 just south of Chop Gate at around 11.50am.

A silver Aprilia motorcycle being ridden by Graham was travelling south towards Helmsley when it was involved in a collision with a silver and black Norton Triton motorcycle, ridden by Paul, who was travelling in the opposite direction.

Sadly, both riders died at the scene of the collision.

Police are appealing to anyone who was traveling along the B1257 between Helmsley and Stokesley on Sunday morning and saw either of the motorcycles prior to the incident, or witnessed the collision itself, to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the officer in case TC1415 Laura Cleary or the Lead Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant 1658 Kirsten Aldridge from the Major Collision Investigation Team at Thirsk.

Or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk