Tributes paid to former Whitby RNLI crew member, Ronnie Frampton, who passed away aged 91

A former Whitby RNLI crew member who saved 84 lives during his service has passed away at the age of 91.

Ron Frampton, known locally as Frammy, was a lifeboat volunteer for 24 years, from 1951 to 1975.

He joined the lifeboat aged 23, before going on to be a bowman for over six years, assistant mechanic for two and a half years and second Coxswain for eight months.

The local fisherman served on the traditional rowing lifeboat, the Robert and Ellen Robson, which is now on display in the town’s RNLI Museum.

Richard Dowson, Station Mechanic, said: “I spent a lot of time with Ronnie over the last 10 years. He was a typical old fisherman, never afraid to speak his mind.

“We used to go for a beer on Friday teatime and I used to sit and listen to his stories about his days in the lifeboat. Despite his age his memory was fantastic and it was fascinating to listen to his tales.”

Tributes to Frammy have also been paid by The Black Horse on Church Street, where the old fisherman was a regular.

In a Facebook post a spokesperson from the pub said: “(Ron) spent many of his 91 years in The Black Horse, and will be greatly missed by many. There are more pictures of Frammy in the pub than any other person, which is testament to just how much a part of the place he’s been over the years. RIP Ron, it really is the end of an era.”

Members of the public also took to social media to pay their respects to “a proper Whitby gentleman and legend” and “a great character”.

Sheila Marrison said: “I will always remember Ronnie as the man who, along with his son David and my grandad, taught me to respect the sea and inspired me to give my support to the RNLI. RIP Ronnie x”

His funeral will be held at 12.30pm on Thursday September 26 at St Hilda’s Church.