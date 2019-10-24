Tumble dryer fire causes damage to flat and stairway in Bridlington

Emergency services attended a flat fire in Bridlington yesterday.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called to a tumble dryer on fire within a flat on Promenade, at 12.35pm.

Image by David Williams

Fire damage was cause to the entire flat and communal stairway but there was no smoke damage to adjacent flats in the building.

Crews reported that smoke alarms fitted and activated in the flat.

Firefighters used eight breathing apparatus, two hose reels, thermal image camera and PPV fan.

Humberside Police also attended the incident and closed off the road during the incident.