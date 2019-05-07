Turnout of Scarborough's Crown Tavern Walk leaves organisers 'overwhelmed'

Scarborough's Crown Tavern Walk has again proved to be a "wonderful" event that raises thousands for charity.

This weekend’s challenge, which took place on Sunday, was attended by 141 walkers and early indications show an amazing £8,000 being raised for local children’s charities.

This year’s event was also a special one for some of the organisers who announced earlier in the year this would be their last one.

Committee member Jane Moment, who is due to step down alongside fellow members Ray Springall and Tracey Shaw, said: “It was a wonderful day, the weather held off and we were really overwhelmed with the turnout.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved; the staff at the Crown Tavern, local businesses, local radio stations, walk marshals, sponsors and helpers. I wish I could thank everybody personally.”

“It was a bit emotional for us,” she added, “but the important thing is that the walk will continue.”

A paying-in night for sponsorship money will be held at the Crown Tavern on Tuesday May 21 from 7pm to 9pm while presentation night, where trophies and cheques will be handed out, will take place at 8pm on Saturday June 22.

Anyone who needs help with the sponsorship money can call Jane on 07999 839338.