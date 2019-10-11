TV stardom at last for Seaside Danny Wilde ! Here's a look in pictures at the Scarborough legend
Everyone in Scarborough knows the name Danny Wilde - and many have seen him perform.
The legendary rock 'n' roller has been entertaining in town pubs, including the Lord Nelson and Ramshill, for around 35 years. We've dipped into our photo archive to salute the man, who appears in the final episode of the BBC sitcom Scarborough. See HERE for a profile of him.
1. Danny's days
Pictured with director Derren Litten at the premiere of the sitcom Scarborough.