s

TV stardom at last for Seaside Danny Wilde ! Here's a look in pictures at the Scarborough legend

Everyone in Scarborough knows the name Danny Wilde - and many have seen him perform.

The legendary rock 'n' roller has been entertaining in town pubs, including the Lord Nelson and Ramshill, for around 35 years. We've dipped into our photo archive to salute the man, who appears in the final episode of the BBC sitcom Scarborough. See HERE for a profile of him.

Pictured with director Derren Litten at the premiere of the sitcom Scarborough.

1. Danny's days

Pictured with director Derren Litten at the premiere of the sitcom Scarborough.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
2003, and helping to open the People's Carnival at Scarborough Castle with then MP Lawrie Quinn.

2. Danny's days

2003, and helping to open the People's Carnival at Scarborough Castle with then MP Lawrie Quinn.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A portrait of Danny featured in an exhibition of work by Yorkshire Coast College fine art students, in 2013.

3. Danny's days

A portrait of Danny featured in an exhibition of work by Yorkshire Coast College fine art students, in 2013.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Fans at an Aberdeen Hotel gig in 2004.

4. Danny's days

Fans at an Aberdeen Hotel gig in 2004.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4