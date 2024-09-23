Two arrested after jumping from moving vehicle during Malton high-speed chase
Just after 4pm on Sunday 15 September, North Yorkshire Police roads policing officers were on patrol on the A64 near Malton when a silver Peugeot Expert reacted to their presence and made off at speed into Old Malton.
A short time later two people jumped from the van as it was still moving, and ran off on foot. The car collided with a barrier.
Officers immediately began a search of the area, supported by a police dog, and two men were quickly found nearby.
The men, aged 36 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, theft, vehicle interference and burglary.
The 36-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug; the 31-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, and driving without a licence or insurance.
They have been released on bail while enquiries into the circumstances continue.
Inside the van, police found a suspected stolen e-bike, worth more than £2,500.
They were later able to trace its rightful owner, from the Yorkshire Coast area, and arrange its return.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.