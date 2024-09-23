Two arrested after jumping from moving vehicle during Malton high-speed chase

Two men were arrested after jumping from a moving vehicle during a high-speed chase through Malton

Two men were arrested and an expensive electric bike was recovered after police swooped on a suspicious van driving through North Yorkshire.

Just after 4pm on Sunday 15 September, North Yorkshire Police roads policing officers were on patrol on the A64 near Malton when a silver Peugeot Expert reacted to their presence and made off at speed into Old Malton.

A short time later two people jumped from the van as it was still moving, and ran off on foot. The car collided with a barrier.

Officers immediately began a search of the area, supported by a police dog, and two men were quickly found nearby.

The men, aged 36 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, theft, vehicle interference and burglary.

The 36-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug; the 31-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, and driving without a licence or insurance.

They have been released on bail while enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Inside the van, police found a suspected stolen e-bike, worth more than £2,500.

They were later able to trace its rightful owner, from the Yorkshire Coast area, and arrange its return.