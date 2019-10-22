Two more county councillors deselected by Conservative party

Two more Conservative councillors have confirmed that they have been deselected by the party ahead of the North Yorkshire County Council elections in 2021.

David Jeffels and Andrew Backhouse have joined Andrew Jenkinson in not being chosen by their party to fight for their seats in 18 months time.

Read more: County councillor deselected by Conservative party

Cllr Jenkinson yesterday told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he would be crossing the floor to sit as an independent on the Conservative-controlled authority, claiming he had been passed over for voting for the Brexit Party during the European elections.

Cllr Jeffels, 75, who has represented the Seamer and Crossgates Division since 2005, confirmed he had also been informed his candidacy had not been successful.

He said: “I believe the party has been looking for younger candidates to stand for the elections in 2021 which is encouraging, but alongside that must be balanced the weight of experience and knowledge of older existing councillors”.

Cllr Backhouse, who has represented Newby since 2005, said he would be taking time to reflect on the outcome.

He said: “It was the wish of the panel so I won’t appeal the process of the selection meeting.

“I am disappointed but not entirely surprised as it was clear during the selection meeting that there were subjects that myself and some in the party have differences on and we would have to agree to disagree.

“I will reflect on my position but on first thought it would seem to be untenable to remain as they don’t want me as a candidate.”

Both Cllr Jeffels and Cllr Backhouse also sit on Scarborough Borough Council.

Cllr Jeffels is believed to be the longest servicing Conservative councillor in the country, having represented Scarborough Council and the authorities that preceded it continuously since 1973.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service also understands that Conservative councillor Callam Walsh, Weaponness and Ramshill division, did not put himself forward for reselection.

The Scarborough and Whitby Conservative Association has been approached for comment.