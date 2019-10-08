Two Scarborough nurses hold double head shave for local cancer charity

Two nursing colleagues at Scarborough Hospital are stepping boldly into baldness to raise cash for a Yorkshire charity.

Cath Carter, Senior Sister at the hospital’s Maple Ward, is losing her locks in support of Staff Nurse Tess Mullan, who recently had surgery for breast cancer.

“I promised Tess that if she needed to have chemotherapy I would shave my own head, too,” said Cath.

“Tess is starting her chemo soon and she said, ‘I am going to shave mine and not wait for it to fall out.’

“We’ve decided to join forces with a double head shave to raise money for York Against Cancer, because Tess has been treated at the York Cancer Care Centre and we want to support the charity’s work.

“We’ve both got short hair anyway but we have no idea what we are going to look like after this – we might end up looking like cue balls but it is all in a good cause and it’s only temporary, isn’t it?”

The Hair to bare double head shave event takes place on October 19 at the Byways Pub in Station Road, Crossgates, Scarborough, from 7pm, with the shaving taking place at 8pm.

Local businesses are offering raffle prizes to help swell the profits from the event and Cath and Tess have set up a JustGiving page.

Click here to support their fundraiser visit the page here.