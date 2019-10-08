Unpopular scheme to build new homes in Eastfield dropped

An unpopular plan to build six new homes near a village green in Eastfield which drew more than 80 objections has been dropped.

Residents were up in arms over Ledden Estates’ application for the four-bedroom semi-detached homes on land behind the former Eastfield Hotel pub, which is now a Proudfoot supermarket.

The scheme first came to the attention of the town in July 2017 and was strongly opposed from the outset.

Scarborough Council has now confirmed that the plans have been withdrawn.

Eastfield ward councillor Tony Randerson (Lab) was one of those who was against the scheme, saying in 2017 that the development would be fought against “tooth and nail”.

Speaking today, Cllr Randerson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he was “absolutely delighted” at the news of the withdrawal.

He said: “There was a covenant on the pub and its land that was lifted to allow it to be developed into a supermarket which I fought against. My fear and that of the residents was that once the covenant was lifted we would see more developments next to the village green and that’s what we got.

“I fought against this application and many residents were very unhappy with it.

“I’m absolutely delighted to hear it has been withdrawn.”

In total, 81 residents in Eastfield objected to the plans.