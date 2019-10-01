Uproar at plans to install large glass window on Golden Lion Bank building in Whitby

Whitby residents have come together to oppose a plan to install a large glass window in a flat overlooking the town’s historic harbour.

HSR Developments has applied to Scarborough Council to convert the top four floors of 2 Golden Lion Bank into apartments.

As part of the plans, the top floor of the building would get a “feature window” which would look out on to Whitby’s Swing Bridge.

In its submission to the council, it lays out what the window will add. It states: “The top floor window overlooking the harbour and Swing Bridge has been designed to maximise the views and it would seem prudent to do this … as it has been done in a manner that accentuates the building frontage rather than detracts from the street scene.

“It is thought that this feature will add a degree of sophistication to the property.”

People in the town have not met the plans with the same enthusiasm.

Whitby Civic Society has objected, saying: “The property is in the conservation area, and is adjacent to two Grade II listed buildings.

“The planning authority is under a statutory duty to preserve and enhance the character of the area and this application does not address this requirement.

"In particular, the scale and design of the window in the front gable is incongruous and would detract from the existing street scene, and we believe that permission should be refused.”

Scarborough Council’s conservation officer Stephen Gandolfi has also objected, stating that while he has no issue with the change of use of the building the “completely alien” window would detract from the conservation area.

In total, a dozen objections have been lodged with the council, many worried that the window would ruin the look of the building, which started life as a warehouse.

Not everyone is against the plans, however. Whitby Town Council had no objections and one letter of support has been sent to the council from a person in Chesterfield.

The shop on the ground floor of the building would be unaffected by the planning application.

The plans are now out to consultation.