Urgent appeal after small Scarborough charity faces hefty bill to pay for pony Shadow’s emergency surgery

A Scarborough-based horse charity, All For Horses, is making an urgent appeal to help pay for surgery on a rescued pony, Shadow.

The charity has been left with a hefty bill after Shadow needed emergency surgery after developing colic.

Lou and Cathy, from All For Horses, said: “Due to complications, the surgery will now cost several thousand pounds - a massive amount of money for a small charity.

“We are asking our fellow horse lovers to donate to help us cover Shadow’s vet bill and allow us to continue to help horses and ponies in need just like Shadow.”

Shadow was badly treated when young and taken in by an elderly lady who loved horses -

When the lady passed away, her home was sold, and the family were distraught at the prospect of having their mum’s beloved horse put to sleep because he had nowhere to live.

No-one would take him because he was still nervous due to his past and he was also affected by the loss of his owner, as horses form strong emotional bonds.

Arrangements were made for him to be caught and put to sleep, but fortunately he escaped, and this saved his life, as a local farmer told us of his plight and All For Horses was able to take him in.

However, a vet had to be called when Shadow - a loving, happy horse who lives in a 10-acre field farm with his friends - developed colic, and he was taken to the equine hospital to assess his condition.

Upon arrival, he was referred for immediate emergency surgery.

The charity would be very grateful for any help in paying the bill.

Donations can be made direct to the charity’s Barclays Bank account with the reference Shadow, sort code 20 75 92, account number 53116468, account name All For Horses.

You can also visit the website to donate through PayPal.