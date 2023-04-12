News you can trust since 1882
Urgent appeal for information to help find missing 14-year-old girl from the Malton area

North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for sightings and information to help find a missing 14-year-old girl from the Malton area.

By Louise Perrin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 07:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 07:19 BST

Kayleigh was reported missing by her family at 10pm on Easter Monday (April 10) after she failed to return home from visiting friends in Malton.

She was last seen at 8.30pm that day.

Both Kayleigh’s family and the police have been making extensive enquiries to locate her.

Kayleigh was last seen on Monday eveningKayleigh was last seen on Monday evening
However, concerns are now growing for her safety as she has been out of contact for 24 hours and she is vulnerable due to her age.

While she could be staying with other friends, there is a possibility she is wandering around on foot in the Malton area.

Officers are continuing to search for her in and around the town and visiting known friends and locations she has previously been.

Kayleigh is described as white, 5ft tall, with shoulder-length straight blonde hair, tanned complexion, slim build, green/hazel-coloured eyes, and speaks with a local Yorkshire accent.

She has a stud nose piercing on her right nostril, large hoop earrings and rose gold headphones.

She was last seen wearing a cropped black hooded puffer jacket with an emblem on the chest, black legging and carrying a white JD Sports bag.

If you have seen Kayleigh or someone who matches her description, or have any information that could help, call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting the reference number 12230063908.

