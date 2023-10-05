News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

Urgent appeal to locate missing person who could be in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for information to locate missing 22-year-old Britany Wheldon.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read
North Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for information to locate missing 22-year-old Britany Wheldon.North Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for information to locate missing 22-year-old Britany Wheldon.
North Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for information to locate missing 22-year-old Britany Wheldon.

Britany is believed to be in the Scarborough area and may be driving a red Nissan JUKE with the registration BG67FNC.

She is described as a white female, 5'4'' tall with a slim build, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, burgundy jumper, blue jeans and white trainers.

Any immediate sightings should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting reference NYP-04102023-0554.

Related topics:ScarboroughNissan