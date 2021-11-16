North Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for the public's help to locate James Burkinshaw.

James Burkinshaw was last seen around 2.15am this morning (16 November 2021) leaving Scarborough District Hospital and walking towards Scalby Road.

Mr Burkinshaw is described as being around 5ft 6in in height, of a slim build with a shaven head. He is believed to be wearing light green camouflage jogging bottoms and a green jacket.

Officers are extremely concerned for James’ welfare.

If you see him, or have any info about his current whereabouts, call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999, quoting reference number 12210242531