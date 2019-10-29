VIDEO: Bridlington Scooter Rally success as the 'whole town was alive with scooterists'

The weather couldn't dampen spirits over the weekend for the Bridlington Scooter Rally as the "whole town was alive with scooterists".

Yorkshire Scooter Alliance organised a free event, from October 25 to 27, to fill the gap left by the national rally heading to Southport.

As the town welcomed hundreds of enthusiasts, organiser Paul Birch-Garth said the weekend was "fantastic" and "better than imagined".

He said: "The whole town was alive with scooterists who were over the moon with the whole event and the reception given to them by the town.

"The weather could not dampen the spirit or enthusiasm.

"Scooterists have said this year has been the best Rally they have had in Bridlington."

READ MORE: Bridlington Scooter Rally in 16 pictures

The main event on Saturday, at Jerome’s Pavilion, included scooter parking, trade fair and custom show including best Lambretta, best Vespa, best chopper plus many more.

The custom show categories were sponsored by local businesses Ravelstoke Hotel, Happy Days B&B, Have it Personalised, Lambretta J Range Club of Great Britain and Steve Randel.

Yorkshire Scooter Alliance will be returning to Bridlington next year as the town has been left off the National Scooter Rally calendar for 2020.

Speaking about plans for next year, Paul said: "The powers that be have decided the National will not be returning to Bridlington next year, instead remaining in Southport.

"The YSA are having their end of Season Rally in Bridlington on the same weekend as the National, October 23-24, 2020.

"We will soon be making preparations to organise an even bigger and better event next year. YSA members have already rebooked their accommodation and are wanting to work closer with the town next year and local businesses to make it an even better event for everyone.

"We just hope that the financial impact on the town with the National Rally moving time Southport was minimised by the attendance of Bridlington Scooter Rally attendees. As we need and love Bridlington so much and intend supporting the town as they support us for many years to come."

After Bridlington hosted the National Scooter Rally in 2018, it was announced that the event would not return this year. However, residents expected the national rally to return to the town every two years - meaning it was expected to be on the calendar for 2020.

Local businesses supported the event, organised by the Yorkshire Scooter Alliance, providing 10% discount to YSA members wearing wristbands.

Paul added: "A big thanks has to go to all the businesses who got behind us, The Pavilion, Harbour Fisheries, Aloha, Stacks House Bar, Balanco’s, The Corner Bar, Spice 4U, Rustics Bar & Grill, Wish Cats Cafe, The Lodge and last but not least Have it Personalised who worked hard over the weekend, under difficult circumstances to look after the needs of our members.

"We just hope that the financial impact on the Town with The National Rally moving time Southport was minimised by the attendance of Bridlington Scooter Rally attendees. Because we need and love Bridlington so much and intend supporting the Town as they support us for many years to come. Thank You Bridlington see you next year. "