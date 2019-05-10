VIDEO: CU Scarborough students explain why they chose to study nursing

Students CU Scarborough explain what they have learnt through nursing.

The course allows students to complete their learning and go out into the field and put their knowledge into practice.

Student nurses

A number of videos, highlighting the importance of nursing and outlining the work done by healthcare professionals in the Scarborough area, have been created for International Nurses Day today.

CU Scarborough is aiming to get more people into the profession through highlighting the different roles in nursing.

In the NHS alone there is a shortage of more than 100,000 staff, a situation set to worsen after the UK leaves the EU according to a Kings Fund report.