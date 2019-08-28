VIDEO: Daughter's plea to help find dad Peter Brown who went missing from Scarborough 16 weeks ago

The daughter of a man who has been missing for 16 weeks has shared a video of her dad to raise awareness.

Gracie Brown, 14, created a slideshow of pictures of Peter with his family and friends in the hope to get him "home with his beautiful family."

Peter with his daughter Gracie

Peter Brown, from Whitby, has been missing since Wednesday May 8 and was last seen at Cross Lane Hospital, Scarborough.

Faye Noble, friend of the family, said: "Pete isn't just a face on a missing persons poster.

"He is a son, a husband, a dad, a brother, an uncle, a work colleague, a friend.

"He is kind, caring, gentle, funny, talented, and he is loved, by so many, but he is suffering from am illness that prevents him from seeing how loved he is.

"Imagine having a loved one just disappear without a trace. You'd probably think there would be a team of detectives working 24/7 to find them, well I'm afraid that just isn't how it works."

Peter is described as white, about 6ft 1in tall, of muscular/athletic build, unshaven with greying/brown hair which is slightly thinning.

The 46-year-old was last seen wearing a blue waist length jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, loose grey cotton jogging bottoms, and blue Nike trainers.

It is believed that he could also have been wearing a blue baseball cap and may have changed into blue jeans.

However, police believe he may be sleeping rough so his appearance may be more dishevelled than in pictures.

A Facebook group - Pete Brown Search & Updates - has been set up to share new information and search groups in the area.

Faye added: "This is why the group is so important, and the shares. With your help, we hope we can get answers as to where he might be.

"Please keep helping us to keep Pete's face in peoples minds, we live in hope everyday that the right person will spot him and stop him. Thank you for everyone's help and support."

Peters wife, Natalie Brown, also issued a public plea last month and thanked everyone "that has tirelessly helped with the search."

There have been several sightings of a man possibly matching Peter's description since he went missing but unfortunately they haven't been confirmed as Peter.

Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 12190083137.