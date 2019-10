Emergency services remain at the scene after a body was found on Flamborough beach this morning.

It was initially reported that the body was that of a man however it is now understood to that be of a woman.

Officers were called by a member of the public around 9.40am to an area of the beach near to the lighthouse.

Humberside Police have confirmed that "enquiries are in their very early stages".

Coastguards and police remain at the scene where an area has been cordened off at Flamborough Head.