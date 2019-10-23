VIDEO: Firefighters tackle blaze on Promenade, Bridlington

Emergency services were called to a fire in Bridlington this afternoon.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called at 12.35pm to the incident on Promenade.

It is believed that the fire is in the area of Buzz Bingo and Pizza Bee, opposite Fort Terrace.

Humberside Police were in attendance along with three fire engines.

The road was closed following the fire but is believed to have been reopened.

East Yorkshire Buses recently tweeted: "Good news! Promenade, Bridlington has reopened. Service 12 & 13 back to normal route."