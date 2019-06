Over the weekend, Filey's annual two-day Arts and Craft Festival was held along the beautiful Evron and Crescent Gardens.

The well established event provided fun for all the family with more than 30 stalls overlooking Filey Bay, live music choirs and brass band, pets corner, gin bar, face painting, bouncy castles, African drummers and afternoon teas.

Around 3,000 people attended the event on Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23.