VIDEO: James Mackenzie at Scarborough Food & Drink Festival, plus Sunday line-up

Scarborough Food & Drink Festival continues on Sunday 12 May with some of the area's top chefs showcasing their skills.

Our video shows Filey-raised and Scarborough Technical College-trained James Mackenzie at the festival on Saturday.

James Mackenzie at Scarborough Food & Drink Festival 2019

James is the chef and proprietor of Michelin-starred gastropub The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, near Beverley.

James Mackenzie teams up with Beverley Racecourse: see HERE

The Scarborough Food & Drink Festival at the town's Open Air Theatre is free and continues on Sunday, 11am-4pm.

The chefs line-up for Sunday is:

11:30am - Rob Green UK Seafood Ambassador and Scarborough seafood Hub

12:30pm - Rob Clark showcases a Halibut dish and a venison dish

1:30pm - Peter Neville brings you a springtime Wild Sea bass dish

2:30pm - Jon Appleby Head Chef at the Blue Lion, East Witton

3:30pm - Ryan Osborne Head Chef at The Star Inn The Harbour

The music line-up for Sunday is:

11:30 James Brown

12:15 Two Dollar Pistols

13:00 Jesse Hutchinson

14:00 Annie & King