VIDEO: James Mackenzie at Scarborough Food & Drink Festival, plus Sunday line-up

Scarborough Food & Drink Festival continues on Sunday 12 May with some of the area's top chefs showcasing their skills.
Our video shows Filey-raised and Scarborough Technical College-trained James Mackenzie at the festival on Saturday.
James is the chef and proprietor of Michelin-starred gastropub The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, near Beverley.
James Mackenzie teams up with Beverley Racecourse: see HERE
The Scarborough Food & Drink Festival at the town's Open Air Theatre is free and continues on Sunday, 11am-4pm.
The chefs line-up for Sunday is:
11:30am - Rob Green UK Seafood Ambassador and Scarborough seafood Hub
12:30pm - Rob Clark showcases a Halibut dish and a venison dish
1:30pm - Peter Neville brings you a springtime Wild Sea bass dish
2:30pm - Jon Appleby Head Chef at the Blue Lion, East Witton
3:30pm - Ryan Osborne Head Chef at The Star Inn The Harbour
The music line-up for Sunday is:
11:30 James Brown
12:15 Two Dollar Pistols
13:00 Jesse Hutchinson
14:00 Annie & King