VIDEO: Jeremy Corbyn meets Scarborough autograph hunter Jed Higgins

Jeremy Corbyn has visited Scarborough today to warn people of the impact of a no deal Brexit.

His visit started at the Market Hall where the Labour leader spent some time talking to shoppers and continued at Seafood Social on Aberdeen Walk.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with Scarborough autograph hunter Jed Higgins and Labour parliamentary candidate Hugo Fearnley.

There, Mr Corbyn cut the ribbon of the new premises of the new cafe and met a small crowd of supporters.

Among them was Scarborough's very own autograph hunter Jed Higgins who managed to grab the Labour leader for a quick picture.

Jed has already met dozens of famous faces including singer Olly Murs and comedian Russel Howard.

Jeremy Corbyn is just the latest addition to his autograph book.

