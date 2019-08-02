VIDEO: Kylie Minogue performs 'Locomotion' at Scarborough's North Bay Railway

International pop star Kylie Minogue made her first visit to Scarborough yesterday in her debut performance at the Open Air Theatre.

She performed to 8,000 fans in her headline show which "sold out in a matter of seconds" and was the "fastest selling show ever" for Cuffe and Taylor.

Prior to her performance at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre Kylie visited North Bay Railway.

Steve Johnson, General Manager at North Bay Railway, said: "We were very privileged this evening to have a visit from the amazing Kylie Minogue.

"Kylie even performed a bit of 'Locomotion' at Scalby Mills Station.

"Big thank you to the NBR crew who stayed on so we could run the train."

Credit: North Bay Railway

Prior to her arrival the Austrian superstar was excited about her first visit to the town.

On Thursday she tweeted: "Scarborough! I’m on my way Can’t wait to see you tonight!"