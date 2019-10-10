VIDEO: Scarborough pupils greeted by bottlenose dolphins on Wetwheels Yorkshire trip

A large number of bottlenose dolphins were sighted during a week of trips run from Scarborough harbour for the pupils and staff at Springhead SEN School, Scarborough.

Everyone on board was thrilled at the unique opportunity to observe the large, playful creatures in their natural environment.

Image: Courtesy of Wetwheels Yorkshire

Scarborough pupils were able to experience the nature at sea through a funding from SALT (Scarborough and Locals Together).

Following the arrival in Whitby in June 2018, Wetwheels Yorkshire, the fifth and latest boat from the Wetwheels Foundation, is celebrating a remarkable season, enabling disabled people of all ages to access the sea for the first time.

With over 2,500 people taking safe, adventurous and FUN trips on Wetwheels Yorkshire off the North Yorkshire Coast since launch, Wetwheels Yorkshire chairman and skipper, Peter Richardson, is excited with the plans for the future.

He said: “Following our official naming ceremony in August by HRH, Princess Anne, Wetwheels Yorkshire has not only brought joy to the people of North Yorkshire, but demand from disability groups further afield has led to ‘outreach’ programs in Amble (Northumberland) and North Shields with this remarkable boat."

Image: Courtesy of Wetwheels Yorkshire

Wetwheels Yorkshire has worked with over 50 disability groups including children’s hospices, mental health charities and military veterans.

All groups have recognised the unique nature of Wetwheels in that the boat not only enables people with disabilities to access the sea but invites all participants, regardless of their disability, to take to the helm and drive.

Fundraising activities are now underway to ensure that the success of 2019, which included a record number of dolphin sightings off the Yorkshire coast, is continued in 2020.

One event the team of volunteer crew will be taking is the Yorkshire Marathon on October 20.

Image: Courtesy of Wetwheels Yorkshire