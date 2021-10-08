VIDEO: See how North Yorkshire Moors Railway train will be spectacularly lit up for October half-term trips

Make light work of the dark autumn nights with a trip to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) and its new Light Spectacular express, an October half-term audio and visual sensory event - which features one of its famous steam engines illuminated by 17,000 LEDs.

By Duncan Atkins
Friday, 8th October 2021, 11:49 am

Compered by TV’s Voiceover Man Peter Dickson (X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway), the hour-long Light Spectacular runs from Pickering to Levisham twice every evening from October 23 to October 31 at 6pm and 7.45pm.

Admission includes a flashing wristband which syncs with the onboard show.

Tickets are £25 per person - visit www.nymr.co.uk/Event/light-spectacular for more.

The Light Spectacular Express, which will be running on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway from October 23 to 31.

Specially discounted rates for groups of 20 people or more are also available, and can be booked via the NYMR Customer Service team.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway