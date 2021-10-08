Compered by TV’s Voiceover Man Peter Dickson (X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway), the hour-long Light Spectacular runs from Pickering to Levisham twice every evening from October 23 to October 31 at 6pm and 7.45pm.

Admission includes a flashing wristband which syncs with the onboard show.

Tickets are £25 per person - visit www.nymr.co.uk/Event/light-spectacular for more.

The Light Spectacular Express, which will be running on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway from October 23 to 31.