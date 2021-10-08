VIDEO: See how North Yorkshire Moors Railway train will be spectacularly lit up for October half-term trips
Make light work of the dark autumn nights with a trip to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) and its new Light Spectacular express, an October half-term audio and visual sensory event - which features one of its famous steam engines illuminated by 17,000 LEDs.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 11:49 am
Compered by TV’s Voiceover Man Peter Dickson (X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway), the hour-long Light Spectacular runs from Pickering to Levisham twice every evening from October 23 to October 31 at 6pm and 7.45pm.
Admission includes a flashing wristband which syncs with the onboard show.
Tickets are £25 per person - visit www.nymr.co.uk/Event/light-spectacular for more.
Specially discounted rates for groups of 20 people or more are also available, and can be booked via the NYMR Customer Service team.