Scarborough's new observation wheel has opened today.

These are the views you can enjoy from the town's newest attraction.

The view over South Bay.

The big wheel will be open every day from 11am to 9pm until Monday 26 August.

Visitors have been queuing up for rides and those who have already been on have praised the attraction.

