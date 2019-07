This amazing video shows Scarborough's new observation wheel being built.

Photographer John Margetts followed the building of the latest seafront attraction from its arrival on Thursday to its opening yesterday.

Scarborough's new wheel.

The big wheel carries a maximum of 144 passengers, six for each of its 24 gondolas.

It is open every day from 11am to 9pm until Monday August 26.

