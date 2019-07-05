Visiting minister meets with care home residents

Care home residents, and the teams that work with them, gave a warm welcome to Caroline Dinenage MP, Minister of State for Care, when she visited North Yorkshire.

MP Caroline Dinenage called in to 5 Whitby Road, Pickering, a county council care home, to meet residents and to look at how the team has brought about improvements to the service. The home has been rated as good in a recent Care Quality Commission inspection.

Residents were able to talk with the minister about their recent creative work with ceramics, which are planned for display.

The minister had the opportunity to speak with a local GP, representatives from independent care providers and to hear about the work that the County Council’s Quality Improvement Team is doing to help turnaround care services that may be at risk of failure.

The minister also heard how the county council continues to prioritise spending in social care and the particular issues that rural and coastal areas face.

Richard Webb, North Yorkshire’s Director of Health and Adult Services, said: “It was a fantastic day and residents and frontline colleagues at Whitby Road, Pickering were able to show the Minister the difference that good care makes to the lives of people.

“The minister was briefed on the very real challenges we face in North Yorkshire in delivering adult social care.

“National studies show that North Yorkshire is already at a place where the rest of the country will be in 2020, with demand for services and demographic trends five years ahead of the national average.

“The need for a long-term national plan for social care is more pressing than ever.

“However, we were also able to show that despite growing financial pressures, we continue to look for innovative and effective ways to improve support for people across our county.

“Caroline Dinenage was very interested in our prevention services which help people live independent lives in their own communities and she was particularly interested in our services which strengthen people’s social networks and help to reduce their social isolation, which can have a very debilitating effect on people’s health.”