Volunteers needed for Bridlington Christmas present wrapping operation to cheer up hospital patients
Each year the group buys a Christmas gift for every patient who is in hospital on Christmas Day.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided for all volunteers who can give up their time to help out.
A charity spokesperson said: "We are looking for festive volunteers to help us wrap our presents before they are distributed across York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
“Wrapping will take place on Friday, December 15 and Monday, December 18 in Bridlington. Volunteers would ideally need to be available for a full day.
“This is a fast-paced operation and volunteers will likely be on their feet most of the day.”
Email [email protected] if you would like to join the wrapping team.