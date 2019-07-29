Volunteers plea to help dementia cafe

An organisation is appealing for volunteers to operate a lunchtime group for people living with dementia.

Dementia Forward offers a helpline and a support team which anyone affected by dementia in North Yorkshire can now access, along with wellbeing services such as its cafes, which mean people affected by dementia have a relaxed, welcoming group they can attend every week.

The group is looking for volunteers who can support the cafe/group on a rota basis.

The cafe, Thursday Together, was launched in June at St Andrew’s Church, Ramshill, and is already developing a happy atmosphere.

On Thursday, August 8, the group will be officially celebrating the launch of the facility with an afternoon tea attended by Chairman Councillor Jim Clark.

Volunteer coordinator Debby Lennox said: “People come for a light lunch and to enjoy activities such as games and crafts but, mostly importantly, they make new friends and have fun.

“If you’re a dab hand in the kitchen, love to chat or want to learn new skills and help people in your local community, please get in touch.”

Deputy CEO Netty Newell said: “We are excited to be expanding our services across North Yorkshire.

“Our aim is to enrich the local community with dementia specialist services, and the first step is our wellbeing cafes, but we can’t do this alone.

“We are seeking support from businesses, local clubs and individuals who can help us raise funds to continue and develop this vital work.”

Call 03300 578592 or email info@dementiaforward.org.uk for more information about volunteering.