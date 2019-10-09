Vote now for North Yorkshire Police award which honours remarkable acts of bravery and compassion

North Yorkshire Police is asking people to cast their vote on who they think should win this year’s Public Choice Award.

Nine individuals have been nominated for this award having shown, over the past year, a significant demonstration in courage, compassion or inspiration – the force’s three values.

The winner of the Public Choice Award will be announced by the Police and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, at the North Yorkshire Police Annual Awards event in November.

The event will also include awards for Lifetime Achievement, and the presentation of the Glenn Goodman Trophy for the most outstanding Special Constable.

Speaking about the vote for the Public Choice Award, Chief Constable Lisa Winward, said: “Every day, members of the North Yorkshire Police family do remarkable things and go the extra mile to serve the public.

“The Public Choice Award is an opportunity for us to showcase some of the extraordinary work some our Police Officers, Staff and Volunteers have done.

“I hope that this year’s citations will encourage members of the communities we serve to place their vote, paying tribute to someone they think has done the most incredible job to help the public.

“I know each and every nominee for this award will appreciate you showing your support – as will I."

The 2019 Public Choice Award finalists are

PC Heather Campbell (Catterick response officer and Cadets leader who helped clear up Dales flooding)

Insp Lorraine Crossman-Smith (Craven Neighbourhood Policing leader who encourages her team to be their best)

TS Paul Cording (Roads Policing Group officer who uses social media to promote road safety)

PC Laura Kelly (Scarborough response officer who tackled knifeman on her own)

Firearms Support Unit and Operational Support Unit (officers who entered a burning room to safeguard a troubled teenager)

SC Tom Murray (volunteer Special Constable who, while off duty, dealt with a woman carrying a knife)

PCSO Geoff Wynn (Malton-based PCSO who held back a vulnerable woman to stop her jumping off a bridge)

PC Yvonne Coldbeck (Family Liaison Officer who does everything she can to support families affected by tragedy)

PC Brad Jackson (in his Police Federation role, showed huge compassion and support for the family of PC1066 Mick 'Aky' Atkinson)

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, Julia Mulligan, said: “The Public Choice Award is a showcase for the extraordinary work that our officers, volunteers and staff provide for our communities, keeping us safe and feeling safe hour-after-hour, day-after-day.

“Every day across North Yorkshire I hear how much our communities support and value the work of our brave police officers and staff and this Award is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase those who have gone the extra mile.

“We have some fantastic nominations this year so please read these amazing stories, show your support and cast your vote.”

Click here to cast your vote in the North Yorkshire Police Public Choice Award 2019.