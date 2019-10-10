Wanted man Lee Hayes has links to Scarborough

A 24-year-old man wanted man has links to Scarborough, say North Yorkshire Police.

York Crown Court have issued a warrant for Lee Hayes for failing to surrender for the offence of criminal damage and a fail to attend warrant held by Liverpool Crown Court in relation to the theft of a motor vehicle.

It is believed Hayes is in York, however he also has links to Scarborough.

Anyone who has seen Hayes or who has any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to DI Michelle Falkingham or email michelle.falkingham@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.