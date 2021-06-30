WATCH: Amazing video shows dolphins leaping in Scarborough's South Bay

It was taken on the evening of Tuesday June 29 by Mark Jenkinson whilst out on training in his role as a lifeboat crew member with Scarborough RNLI.

A small pod of dolphins, believed to be Bottlenose dolphins, can be seen splashing around with Scarborough Spa and the Spa bridge in the background.

There have been increasing reports of dolphins off the Yorkshire Coast in recent months with frequent sightings around Scarborough.

Dolphins leaping in front of the South Bay. Stills from video by Mark Jenkinson.

The Scarborough porpoise Facebook page regularly shares images of the creatures in the town's seas.

There are several different species of dolphin that swim the UK’s seas but by far the most common to spot from Scarborough is the Bottlenose dolphin.

The UK's Bottlenose dolphins are the largest in the world and are highly sociable animals.