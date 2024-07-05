Watch as beautiful Minke whale sighting in Scarborough is caught on camera

By Claudia Bowes
Published 5th Jul 2024, 15:01 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 15:09 BST
Lucky speedboat passengers caught a glimpse of a Minke whale off the coast of Scarborough this week.

A Minke whale was caught on camera by local man Rudi Barman, as he took passengers out on a vessel from Scarborough Speedboat Rides.

With gasps of amazement, the lucky passengers got to watch as the Minke whale fed, with its identifiable sickle-shaped fin coming out of the water.

Rudi Barman, who submitted the fantastic video footage, said: “We normally see Minke whales a little later in the year, around August and September for around one or two days at a time, so seeing one so early was a treat.

A Minke whale was recently spotted near the Sea Life Centre in Scarborough. Photo courtesy of Rudi Barman.A Minke whale was recently spotted near the Sea Life Centre in Scarborough. Photo courtesy of Rudi Barman.
A Minke whale was recently spotted near the Sea Life Centre in Scarborough. Photo courtesy of Rudi Barman.

“We have a Whatsapp group for sightings, and I got a message to say there was a feeding whale near the Sea Life Centre where a flock of seabirds were congregating.

“ We sped off to the sight where I think the whale was feeding on the bait balls, and after a few patient minutes, we saw the big dorsal fin surface.

“We managed to make two trips with the speedboats for visitors to catch a glimpse of the whale, which stayed feeding for around 40 to 45 minutes. After that, the whale was seen going down to Cayton Bay.

“Here at Scarborough Speedboat rides we are very lucky and we get to see amazing sights like dolphins relatively often. However, seeing a whale was amazing and is a good sign that our seas are doing well.”

If you spot any incredible wildlife along the Yorkshire coast, please email [email protected] to submit photos or videos

