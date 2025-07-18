Watch as dolphins accompany Scarborough lifeboat crew on the way home from a shout
Yesterday (July 17) afternoon, Scarborough’s all weather lifeboat (ALB) launched to conduct a search for a missing rower. A thorough shoreline search was carried out between Cayton Bay and Long Nab. After covering the area, the crew were stood down by Humber Coastguard. On the way back to station, the crew were joined by a pod of dolphins swimming alongside the lifeboat — a welcome sight at the end of a busy search.
The charismatic aquatic mammals were jumping above the waves, seemingly enjoying the company of the lifeboat.
The crew managed to capture a short video of the dolphins while returning to the boathouse. If you ever see someone in trouble at the coast or out at sea, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.