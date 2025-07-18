Watch as dolphins accompany Scarborough lifeboat crew on the way home from a shout

By Claudia Bowes
Published 18th Jul 2025, 14:43 BST
Watch this amazing video as a pod of dolphins visit the Scarborough RNLI team, swimming alongside them as the team make their way home from a call in Cayton.

Yesterday (July 17) afternoon, Scarborough’s all weather lifeboat (ALB) launched to conduct a search for a missing rower. A thorough shoreline search was carried out between Cayton Bay and Long Nab. After covering the area, the crew were stood down by Humber Coastguard. On the way back to station, the crew were joined by a pod of dolphins swimming alongside the lifeboat — a welcome sight at the end of a busy search.

The charismatic aquatic mammals were jumping above the waves, seemingly enjoying the company of the lifeboat.

The crew managed to capture a short video of the dolphins while returning to the boathouse. If you ever see someone in trouble at the coast or out at sea, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Related topics:ScarboroughCaytonScarborough RNLI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice